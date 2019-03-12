BANDON - It's not too late to file to serve on local boards in the Coos County Special District upcoming election.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 21. The election will be held on Tuesday, May 21.
Candidates can file in two ways: File by fee using the District Candidate Filing Form and pay a filing fee of $10; file by petition, with a required number of 25 signatures or 10 percent of the total voter registration in the district, whichever is less.
Those filing by petition need to complete a District Candidate Filing Form and a Candidate Signature Sheet. They also must allow sufficient time to have the signatures verified before the filing deadline, which may take up to two days. It is advised to have more signatures than the required amount.
All forms can be found online at http://www.co.coos.or.us/departments/countyclerk/elections or at the Elections Department at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille.
Open positions in Bandon:
BANDON SCHOOL DIST. #54
Position #2 - 4-year term (Ryan Sherman - has filed for re-election); no others have filed
Position #3 - 2-year balance (Marie Simonds - has filed for re-election); no others have filed
Position #4 - 4-year term (Elizabeth Hewitt); no one has filed as of March 12
Position #6 - 4-year term (Breanna Quattrocchi - intends to file); no one has filed as of March 12)
Position #7 - 4-year term (Misty Berry); no one has filed as of March 12
PORT OF BANDON
Position #2 - 4-year term (Wayne Butler - has filed for re-election); no others have filed
Position #4 - 4-year term (Donny Goddard - has filed for re-election); no others have filed
Position #5 - 4-year term (Kelly Miles - will not file) Brian Kraynik has filed to run; no others have filed
SOUTHERN COOS HEALTH DISTRICT
Position #1 - 4-year term (Brian Vick - will not file) No one has filed as of March 12
Position #2 - 4-year term (Esther Williams - has filed for re-election)
Position #3 - 4-year term (David Allen - has filed for re-election); no others have filed
BANDON RFPD
Position #3 - 4-year term (no one has filed as of March 12)
Position #4 - 4-year term (no one has filed as of March 12)
Position #5 - 4-year term (Robert Dyer has filed); no others have filed
BANDON CRANBERRY WATER CONTROL
Position #4 - 4-year term (no one has filed as of March 12)
Position #5 - 4-year term (Gary Pullen has filed); no others have filed