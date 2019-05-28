BANDON - Those who shop or even walk by Bandon Mercantile in Old Town may have noticed a certain cat is no longer greeting them. Inky the Bandon Mercantile cat, passed away on March 16.
Inky was a feral cat living under the Bandon Mercantile building 15 years ago. It took about two years to tame him, according to owners Ed and Beth Wood.
"But once he discovered how great it was to be petted he became a wonderful store cat," Beth said. "His job was to greet the customers and he took that seriously!"
In his later years, Inky was no longer able to get up on the store counter, but he would go out in the parking lot to greet people. He suffered from kidney disease and although on a special diet, got quite thin. That didn't stop him from greeting customers, however.
"Inky had a huge fan club and even got Christmas cards," Beth said. "He will be missed."