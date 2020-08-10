CURRY COUNTY — Continued drying and increasing fire danger conditions have prompted Coos Forest Protective Association to impose a Level III (3) industrial closure in zones CS-5 and SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA in Curry County.
The closure will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 11. The Level III (Restricted Shutdown) industrial closure prohibits cable yarding (except that gravity operated logging systems employing non-motorized carriages or approved motorized carriages may operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. when all blocks and moving lines are suspended 10 feet above the ground, except the line between the carriage and the chokers and during rigging).
The following are permitted between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. where mechanized equipment capable of constructing fireline is immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start:
• Ground-based operations
• Power saws on ground-based operations
• Rotary head saw feller-bunchers with a continuous Firewatch
• Non-rotary head saw feller-bunchers
• Tethered logging systems
The following are permitted to operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. in a Level III:
• power saws at loading sites
• loading and hauling of any product or material
• blasting
• welding cutting or grinding of metal
• any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned
For more information on fire prevention restrictions find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In