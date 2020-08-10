Fire Danger - High

Information provided by Coos Forest Protective Association. To view more information on fire danger levels and use restrictions, visit www.coosfpa.net.

CURRY COUNTY — Continued drying and increasing fire danger conditions have prompted Coos Forest Protective Association to impose a Level III (3) industrial closure in zones CS-5 and SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA in Curry County.

The closure will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 11. The Level III (Restricted Shutdown) industrial closure prohibits cable yarding (except that gravity operated logging systems employing non-motorized carriages or approved motorized carriages may operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. when all blocks and moving lines are suspended 10 feet above the ground, except the line between the carriage and the chokers and during rigging).

The following are permitted between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. where mechanized equipment capable of constructing fireline is immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start:

• Ground-based operations

• Power saws on ground-based operations

• Rotary head saw feller-bunchers with a continuous Firewatch

• Non-rotary head saw feller-bunchers

• Tethered logging systems

The following are permitted to operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. in a Level III:

• power saws at loading sites

• loading and hauling of any product or material

• blasting

• welding cutting or grinding of metal

• any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned

For more information on fire prevention restrictions find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

