HARBOR — On Sunday, Dec. 1, at approximately 6:34 p.m., a Curry County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a report of a baby being dropped at the Harbor Chevron at 16258 Highway 101 south, in Harbor. According to a press release from Curry County Sheriff John Ward, the deputy contacted Nicholas Wymer, 25, father of the 1-year old child in the Harbor Chevron. An ambulance had already been dispatched by the Brookings 9-1-1 center.
While talking to Nicholas Wymer, the deputy learned that the child's mother, Kathryn Wymer, 22, had allegedly tackled Nicholas Wymer while he was holding the baby. Kathryn Wymer then reportedly ran from the area of Harbor Chevron towards Dutch Bros Coffee. Nicholas Wymer told the deputy that the 1-year-old child was fine, but that he was injured from the fall. Nicholas Wymer and the child were transported to Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City, Calif.
The deputy then went to Dutch Bros Coffee, located at 16261 Highway 101 south in Harbor in an attempt to contact Kathryn Wymer, who then ran back toward Highway 101. As the deputy continued to Kathryn Wymer’s new location on the shoulder of Highway 101, she then ran back to the Dutch Bros building, with the deputy continuing to follow her.
At this time, the deputy reported that he observed Wymer to be stabbing herself numerous times and not responding to any of the deputy’s commands to stop and drop the knife. The deputy requested further law enforcement assistance and additional deputies responded along with Brookings Police and Oregon State Police. An ambulance was also requested to respond. Wymer fell to the ground due to her injuries and the deputy was able to remove the 3-inch knife from the area and began administering first aid along with the Brookings Police Officer and an OSP trooper until an ambulance arrived. Wymer resisted and was uncooperative with first responders, according to the press release.
Wymer was transported to Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City, Calif.
The investigation is continuing and the information will be forwarded to the district attorney for review and any prosecution.