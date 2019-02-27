BANDON - The inaugural Bandon Crab Fest was deemed a rousing success that drew more than 375 people on a cold, rainy Sunday afternoon into the roomy and dry space of the Old Town Marketplace building.
As the smell of freshly cooked crab wafted from the serving line, people's plates were filled and they went about the messy but satisfying job of cracking and eating the Dungeness crustacean.
The Crab Fest is the first of a planned annual event that will be a rolling fundraiser for the Bandon community.
Organizer Lori Osborne said approximately $5,000 will be donated this year to the Bandon Historical Society Museum from the event.
"So far, all I've heard is nothing but praise," Osborne said on Monday.
People came from as far away as Washington and California to attend. The Crab Fest offered a full cooked crab, donated by longtime Port of Bandon Commissioner Donny Goddard and his wife Anne, cheese appetizers donated by Face Rock Creamery, pasta salad donated by Edgewaters, chowder donated by John and Peggi Towne, rolls donated by Sharon Haga, dessert donated by Coastal Mist and a beverage donated by the Beverage Barn, Bandon Rain Cider and Stillwagon Distillery, for $30. There was live music with the soft rock/bluegrass sounds of Caught Red Handed and the lively covers played by the band Aurora, sponsored by Cardas Audio and Freedom Graphics. The event also offered a free meal for kids donated by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
There were activities for the kids and an all-around party atmosphere. Door prizes were given away and a 50-50 drawing was held, with half of the proceeds going to Coos County foster children for group outings.
"Lots of people I talked to said this is the best crab feed they'd ever been to," said Peggi Towne. "The only complaint I heard was, 'Where is the salt?'"
The Old Town Marketplace building is owned by the Port of Bandon. The building was once a bustling fisheries that processed crab, fish and other seafood and provided jobs for local residents. It has since been refurbished and is home to a seasonal farmers and artisans market and can be rented for other activities. Last weekend, the building was the site of the third annual Gorse Blossom Festival, and event that has grown in popularity each year.
The Crab Fest is a way to celebrate an industry that brings millions of dollars in revenue to coastal families and businesses, organizers said.
"I've never been to a crab fest, but I've been to a lot of events for nonprofits," said Diane Mathews of Medford. "There was no waiting, everything was tasty and the music was fun. It was a great event."
All of the Port of Bandon commissioners were present and also said they enjoyed the event.
"I was pretty impressed. There was a really big crowd and everything went smoothly," said Commissioner Reg Pullen, who is also on the Bandon Historical Society Board of Directors. "It was a family event and that's what we'd like to see there. We'd like to see more groups using that building for events."
Pullen said the Port's main goal is to provide a venue that will draw people to the Old Town area to bring customers to businesses and utilize port facilities.
"It's always been one of our goals to get it up to standard for events," he said. "It probably has the largest seating capacity of any public building in town."
"It has a kind of rustic feel to it," Pullen added. "You can almost feel the cannery that was once there."
There are other events planned for the building, including a Rockfish Festival in April and, at the end of June, the 30th anniversary of the Coquille Tribe Restoration celebration, which was held initially in Bandon on tribal land across from the Marketplace building. The Port of Bandon Fish and Farmers Market opens this weekend for the winter season on Saturdays only, then opens May 1 on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21. Anyone interested in renting the building can contact Port of Bandon Project Director Josh Adamson at 541-347-3206. The Port recently purchased tables and chairs that can also be rented for events there.
Osborne said she's had the idea of a crab fest in Bandon for years but she couldn't have pulled it off without the many volunteers, sponsors and donors.
"It was just a phenomenal event," Osborne said. "We will definitely have this event again on the same weekend next year."