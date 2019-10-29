BANDON — Approximately 300 Bandon residents received a free flu shot Friday during Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center's annual drive-through flu shot clinic.
The clinic was held adjacent to the east end of the main baseball field at Bandon City Park, much to the convenience of residents, who only had to drive up in their cars, or walk to a tent set up on site, fill out a form and receive the vaccine. There were even biscuits for the dogs who accompanied their people.
The weather cooperated as a crisp, sunny fall day dawned over the volunteers, who set up early and started the clinic at 7 a.m. to accommodate people who had to get to work.
"It was such a beautiful fall day to hold our flu shot clinic this year," said Southern Coos Health District CEO Amy Fine. "Staff and members from both the District Board and the Foundation Board came out to volunteer."
Fine said they were able to give over 300 free flu shots to people who drove, walked or bicycled to the clinic, including 100 regular flu shots and 200 high-dose flu shots for those 65 and older.
"We ran out of regular flu shots around 10 a.m. but still had plenty of high-dose immunizations to keep the clinic going until 12:30 p.m.," Fine added. "Thank you to everyone who came out to make this year’s flu clinic a success."
There was no charge for the flu shots, but donations were accepted to help defray the costs. The hospital's free drive-through flu shot clinic has been held for several years.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccination against the flu is one of the most important methods to prevent the spread of the influenza virus. Thus, the CDC recommends yearly flu shots. The flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.