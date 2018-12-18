COOS BAY - Bob Huggins has announced he will retire from his insurance career at the end of the year. He is executive vice president of Nasburg Huggins Insurance in Coos Bay.
The Huggins name has been associated with independent insurance agencies on the South Coast and Willamette Valley dating back 100 years, to 1919, when his grandfather, George Huggins, saw promise in the small pioneer town of Marshfield -- as Coos Bay was first named -- then a town of 3,800 residents. A Missouri native, newly married and a veteran recently returned from Europe after the end of World War I, he began Huggins Insurance Agency doing business from a desk in leased space in a florist shop. Before long, his brother, Charles, joined him in the business, and the agency grew along with the town and region. Huggins Insurance was, at one time, the largest insurance agency in Oregon operating outside of the Portland area.
Bob joined Huggins Insurance Agency, Inc. in 1977 after seven years in banking and at Safeco Insurance in Portland. He purchased the family owned local agency in 1989, perpetuating its tradition of service to South Coast residents and businesses for another 26 years, through Huggins Insurance of Coos Bay, Inc.
In 2015, Huggins Insurance combined with Nasburg and Company Insurance, headed by Ed Ellingsen, and the merged organization, Nasburg Huggins Insurance, affiliated with the Leavitt Group insurance brokerage, with Ellingsen as the local owner.
Huggins' participation in community projects and organizations spans many years. He has served as executive director of the Prefontaine Memorial Committee from 1980 to the present; was president of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce from 1982 to 1983; is a member of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club since 1977; and was a long-time board member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Oregon, named that organization’s Agent of the Year in 1991 and president in 1998.
Huggins spearheaded a fundraising project launched in 1999 which led to the construction of a new all-weather track at Marshfield High School. He has served for over 25 years as treasurer of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and is a life-long member there.
Graduating from Marshfield High School in 1967, Huggins was a three-year member of the varsity basketball team, participated in football for two years, and track and field for three years. He attended Lewis and Clark College from 1967 to 1969, and graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1971.
His love of sports is now expressed as an ardent fan, traveling to Autzen Stadium and Pete Susick Stadium for as many football games as he can attend, and following track and field events at Hayward Field, and as a volunteer at Marshfield High School meets.
Huggins and his wife, Janet, recently revisited scenes of Bob’s college years, traveling to Austria for the 50th reunion of his Lewis and Clark College study group that spent two terms in Vienna and St. Veit.
About his career, he has this to say: “I have enjoyed the relationships developed with hundreds of clients, helping them to protect assets that are valuable to them, and making many friends along the way. I’ve also been very fortunate to have served with a number of employees who worked for Huggins Insurance for over 30 years, giving the agency a high degree of professionalism, stability and a sense of family. I’ve been honored by these many associations through the years, and it is now time to turn the reins over to a new generation.”
A party to celebrate Huggins' career and retirement will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front St., Coos Bay.