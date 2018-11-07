BANDON - As a way to help the local community understand and take an active part in their healthcare, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is continuing their monthly forums to allow the community to see, touch and better understand the technologies our community hospital has to offer.
Residents may have recently noticed that Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center now has an MRI truck on site 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With this increased availability of the truck and the ability to have MRI tests done here in Bandon, the Medical Imaging Department would like to invite the public to the November Hospital Forum that will center on MRI testing. The highly trained technologists at SCHHC will give a presentation on MRI's and answer any questions people may have concerning MRI’s in general.
The Hospital Forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the hospital conference room, 900 11th St. SE. Admission is free to the public.
For more information, contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.