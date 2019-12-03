BANDON — The Southern Coos Health District Board at its regular meeting Nov. 21 voted to offer CEO Amy Fine a new three-year contract. Fine accepted the contract.
Fine was promoted from Southern Coos Chief Financial Officer to acting Chief Executive Officer on Jan. 21, 2019. She took over for Alan Dow, who had been acting CEO after former CEO JoDee Tittle resigned. Dow remained as Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center's CFO until new CFO Ana Mugica was hired in October.
Fine has worked for SCHHC since July 2017, when she was hired as the Southern Coos Multi-Specialty Clinic's practice manager. She was then promoted to Chief Financial Officer in May 2018.
"She has done an excellent job in her first year and we are pleased to have her on board," said Board Member Carol Acklin.
CEO report
Dr. Noel Pense, who works at the Southern Coos Health Center has decided to return to Arizona so he and his family can be closer to their extended families. He will be leaving the area in mid-January.
Dr. Douglas Crane is in the process of purchasing the Rauschert Building (the building north of the hospital which contains the physical therapy offices). He will be relocating his internal medicine practice from Coquille to Bandon in January or February of 2020. In addition to seeing patients in his private practice, Dr. Crane will serve as a hospitalist at Southern Coos.
The hospital's Emergency Department provider (EmCare) will be replaced by Western Healthcare, which will provide emergency medicine physicians to the Southern Coos Hospital Emergency Department beginning Jan. 1, 2020. There will be several new providers providing services in the ED and a few of the hospital's existing providers will remain.
Group acupuncture started at the hospital the week of Nov. 18. It will be held on Wednesdays with slots for up to 12 people. Stephanie Lyon, L.Ac, will begin offering community auricular acupuncture once a week every Wednesday in the hospital conference room. Each session will seat 12 people (with a few spots available for walk-ins), will last for no more than 45 minutes, and will cost $20 per session.
Auricular acupuncture is a microsystem technique that involves the insertion of various types of needles into predetermined points and points with altered bioelectrical conductance on the external ear.
You have free articles remaining.
The hospital's annual Flu Shot Clinic was a huge success. Staff gave approximately 300 flu shots at the drive-through site.
CFO report
The SCHD had a strong gross revenue for October surpassing expectations and resulting in higher contractual allowance adjustments, according to CFO Ana Mugica. This month's operating loss was less than budget, although operating expenses increased during the month. The health district monthly budget had a positive bottom line of $6,188 after a $15,000 Medicare cost settlement reserve.
On the hospital's balance sheet there wasn't a significant change in accounts receivable or uncollectible rates from September 2019 due to it being a high revenue month. The income statement expense increase resulted in slightly higher current liabilities on the balance sheet. October's current ratio remains at 3:1, meaning the hospital is able to pay its short term obligations and translating into a financial healthy position.
Cash on hand is 53.3 days.
Foundation report
Art for Health was held on Sunday, Nov. 3 with a good turnout of community members for a fun afternoon fundraising event. Artists were thanked for donating the art received by attendees and for organizing and contributing to the hospital quarterly art shows. The event was catered by Coastal Mist and music was provided by Jennifer Sordyl and Don Berg. The event raised $2,600 after expenses and local artist Jean Stephenson was the guest speaker.
The Foundation board voted to approve Dr. Henry Holmes as its newest Foundation board member. Dr. Holmes is a physician practicing out of the Coast Community Health Center. He has been involved with the hospital in several ways, notably attending medical staff meetings.
The Foundation is actively fundraising for its year-end campaign. This year they are raising money to fund the replacement of the hospital's anesthesia machine and to upgrade the lights in the operating room. Grants so far have been submitted to the Coquille Tribal Community Fund and the Mike & Lindy Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. The year-end letter went out Nov. 22 to the community.