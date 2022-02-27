Music plays an integral part in most of our lives. It can affect mood, energize us, and instantly provide memories. Your art work can be about anything related to music, whether it’s about objects, people, memories, dance, abstract emotion, whimsy, inner space, music of the stars, rhythm, wind in the trees, or musical genre such as rock or blues, or piano keys, guitars, sheet music, etc. Perhaps paint while you listen to music and tie it to the theme with your title. Maybe think of song titles for prompts “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” for a floral, or “You Ain’t Nothin’ But a Hound Dog” for a pet painting, or “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for a landscape. Have fun with it.
The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a show of artworks relating to the theme of Music of Life. This show runs April through June 2022.
As usual, you can be creative in your interpretation of the theme, keeping in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff, and general visitors.
It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity, or as a political soapbox. Thank you for your continued positive approach to art in these shows.
Artists may enter 1-3 pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic, or futuristic. All works must be able to be hung on the wall.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Art Program continues to remain free to enter. Please consider donating to the Hospital’s Art Fund if you are able.
For more information, please email Scott at foundation@southerncoos.org.
