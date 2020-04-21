Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center

BANDON — On Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m., the Southern Coos Hospital Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting in the hospital's main conference room, located at 900 11th St. SE. The meeting will also be made available via live stream video due to restriction of visitors to the hospital following COVID-19 guidance for health facilities and hospitals. Video access will be posted to the Southern Coos Hospital website and noticed to the press as soon as possible.

Included in the agenda are staff reports for March, consideration of Resolution 2020-01 Primary Care, CFO search update, announcement of open board position #5, and welcome to interim CEO Eugene Suksi.

