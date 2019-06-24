BANDON - The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors regular monthly meeting and annual budget hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room, 900 11th St. SW in Bandon.
Agenda items include staff reports for the month of May, and consideration of the 2019-20 budget. There will also be an Executive Session Under ORS 192.660(2)(i) and 192.660(8) to review and evaluate the performance of an officer, employee or staff member if the person does not request an open meeting and ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records that are exempt from disclosure by law.
At 6:30 p.m. there will be a reception to honor Brian Vick, retiring from the SCHD Board after 12 years of service.