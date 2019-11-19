{{featured_button_text}}
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center

BANDON — The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, in Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room in Bandon, 900 11th St. SE.

Regular meetings in November and December are moved to the third Thursday due to conflicting holiday dates.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Agenda items include staff reports for the month of October. There will also be an Executive Session under ORS 162.660(2)(i) and 192.660(8) to review and evaluate the employment of an officer, employee, staff member if the person does not request an open meeting.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0