BANDON - The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors regular monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room, 900 11th St. SE, Bandon.
Agenda items include staff reports for June, the swearing in of elected members, election of officers and master plan proposal. There will also be an Executive Session Under ORS 192.660(2)(i) and 192.660(8) to review and evaluate the performance of an officer, employee or staff member if the person does not request an open meeting and ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records that are exempt from disclosure by law.