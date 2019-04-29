BROOKINGS – A second lane of U.S. Highway 101 will be opened near Hooskanaden Creek this week as workers prepare to pave the slide area 12 miles north of Brookings.
Motorists should expect delays on Monday and Tuesday, April 29 and 30, as Tidewater Contractors place additional rock along the gravel roadway. Paving is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1.
The speed limit through the slide area will remain 45 mph until this fall. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
On Feb. 25, the Hooskanaden slide destroyed a quarter mile of highway and closed the road for nearly two weeks. The road surface dropped about 40 feet and slid more than 100 feet west toward the ocean.
ODOT opened the highway to a single lane on a gravel road surface March 9. Heavy rain in March and early April delayed plans to pave the area.
A project scheduled for late summer will rebuild the roadway to its original alignment, including three lanes with shoulders.
Similar slides near Hooskanaden Creek closed U.S. Highway 101 for nine days in January 1995 and five days in December 1977.