COOS COUNTY ─ In the past two months, there have been eight homeless individuals who died while on the streets.
On average, Coos County sees seven homeless deaths in a year.
“…It’s really concerning,” said Tara Johnson, executive director of The Devereux Center which provides meals and resources to the homeless community.
Johnson sounded the alarm a week ago, speaking with Coos Health and Wellness and the Coos Bay Police Department.
As of now, she said there are no clear answers for what is causing these deaths.
She first heard about the issue when a family member called The Devereux Center in January and reported their child had arrived in the area. The family asked for the center to note that the individual was now deceased.
“We record that in our database so if mail comes, we know to promptly return it rather than keep it 30 to 45 days,” Johnson said.
But then she saw Facebook posts about people who passed and would recognize enough to identify clients who frequented the center.
“And then I got more phone calls,” she said. “I know of six of our clients who passed away in January and February.”
She said that her list has two other names, but only six on the list were clients of the center. Those names are Troy Boyer, Shad Ebinger, Jeremy Bruseau, Daniel Perry, Christopher Beltran, and Paul Evalt.
“At least one was a suicide and (we believe) several exposures,” Johnson said. “I would say probably all had underlying substance use issues, from what I can tell… Did they drink too much, pass out and not realize they were cold and needed to go inside? There are a lot more questions than answers right now.”
Johnson said that after speaking with the county medical examiner, there may be even more needing to be added to the list.
“There may be more,” she said.
Though there are not many answers to the questions being asked, Johnson said the situation emphasizes the need for the community campground project and adult foster care that she has been working to establish.
“Let’s say someone came to me and wanted to get sober,” Johnson hypothesized. “One requirement for the program could be that they need to check in once a week… But if you’re on the street, you lose track of time. With the community campground, for example, we can have a case worker help them remember.”
Johnson plans on having an onsite case manager at the campground, which may be established on city property near the DMV in Coos Bay.
“There will be security, too, so if someone looks like they are in distress we can rally around them rather than someone wake up the next morning and find out their tentmate is deceased,” Johnson said as an example.
Of the six Devereux Center clients who have been reported deceased since January, Johnson said all are middle-aged men. She added they died in the Coos Bay and North Bend areas.
“It’s concerning because we haven’t had the coldest winter,” she said. “It’s been wet and rainy, but not unseasonably cold. We haven’t had snow.”
Johnson said she has spoken with Coos Health and Wellness, but that it was “more of a conversation on what to do as an organization.”
“Again, there’s not a good enough picture of what is going on or why this is happening,” she said. “…It’s more of a ‘let’s get more information and have conversations about it … let’s figure out what’s going on.’”
Johnson said right now, many in the homeless community are shaken by some of the deaths.
“It’s kind of scary because what can we do to make sure this doesn’t continue?” she said.
An effort was made to set up an interview with Coos Health and Wellness for this story. There was no response by our deadline.
