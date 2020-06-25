Holy Trinity Catholic Church honors graduates

Bandon's Holy Trinity Catholic Church members of the graduating Class of 2020 include, from left: Angelica Marian Marie Ramirez, Aubry Lynn Ramirez, Winter Lakes High School; Allison Keay Hennick, Bandon High School; Natalie Kay Vincent, Pacific High School; and exchange students Eduardo Medeiros (Brazil), Eduarda "Duda" Reolon (Brazil) and Nadina Tugui (Italy). Not pictured: Josh Freitag, Oregon State University.

 Contributed photo

BANDON — Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bandon, honored their graduates of the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, June 3. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, a joyful Mass was

celebrated with gifts for the graduates who were questioned about their future plans for education and careers.

"Father Anthony Ahamefule did an amazing homily.The event was perfect for the graduates. It showed love," one family member said.

June Hinojosa attended to support the three foreign exchange students. Hinojosa is the local coordinator for Gold Beach, Port Orford and Bandon of the International Cultural Exchange Services. She invites interested families in the ICES program to call her 541-290-7592.

After the Mass, families and graduates were invited to The Spoon Cafe in Langlois for dinner, hosted by Mike and Sharon Hennick.

