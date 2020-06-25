Holy Trinity Catholic Church honors graduates

BANDON — Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bandon, honored their graduates of the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, June 3. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, a joyful Mass was
celebrated with gifts for the graduates who were questioned about their future plans for education and careers.
"Father Anthony Ahamefule did an amazing homily.The event was perfect for the graduates. It showed love," one family member said.
June Hinojosa attended to support the three foreign exchange students. Hinojosa is the local coordinator for Gold Beach, Port Orford and Bandon of the International Cultural Exchange Services. She invites interested families in the ICES program to call her 541-290-7592.
After the Mass, families and graduates were invited to The Spoon Cafe in Langlois for dinner, hosted by Mike and Sharon Hennick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In