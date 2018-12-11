BANDON - The rain held off long enough for a crowd of people to enjoy the fourth annual Greater Bandon Association Holiday Light Parade in Old Town on Saturday at dusk. Prior to the event, the final GBA Cider Stroll/Nog Walk was held, with businesses offering tastings along with shop specials. The South Coast Community Choir entertained shoppers, then rode the Bandon Trolley in the parade.
Each year, there are more entries, according to Harv Schubothe of the GBA. This year, there were several large trucks, as well as a fire engine, classic cars and other vehicles. Many people also walked in the parade, decorated with lights or other holiday adornments.
Winners of this year's Holiday Light Parade were: first place - Allen Fields, log truck (prize $75); second place - Lakeside Fire Department ($50); and third place, Richard Quillin, log truck ($25).
"Thanks so much to everyone who made the Holiday Light Parade a huge success," said Dana Nichols of the GBA who helped organize the event. "Thanks also to the Greater Bandon Association and Joseph Bain for donating the prizes and to our judges for their hard work."