BANDON - Harbor Lights Middle School honored 37 students who earned a 4.0 grade point average for the first three grading terms of the school year by treating them to lunch at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on June 6. The Bandon Kiwanis provided certificates for all of the students and HLMS Principal and Bandon School District Superintendent Doug Ardiana, along with Kiwanis member Donna Hannah was present for the luncheon. .
The students include:
Fifth grade
Georgie Brown, Safaa Dimitruk, Tyler Eickhoff, Mercedes Martin, Marley Petrey, Rowan Reed, T.J. Rhodes, Cody Robison, Bridger Schwenninger, Tyler Senn and Reggie Turner
Sixth grade:
Connor Barker, Eden Converse, Felicia McMillen, Nena Minkler, Katelyn Paxton, Peyton Simonds, Mikeal Sisco and Maya Tulles
Seventh grade
Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Sean Ells, Lyvia Erenfeld, Cassie Kennon, Parker Lang, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn and Elizabeth Stice
Eighth grade
Kylie Barker, Owen Brown, Daniel Cabrera, Kylie Dornath, Rhiannon Green, Ellrya Knight, Danielle McLain, Hallie Minkler and Abigail Weston