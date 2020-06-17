BANDON — Harbor Lights Middle School eighth grade students were recognized with awards and honors at the annual Eighth Grade Recognition Program broadcast Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. on the Harbor Lights Middle School Facebook page.
The eighth grade teachers presented academic awards:
Nicole Kraynik presented the Science award to Alexa Crum, Bryan Weborg, Jack Sisco and Nyah Dimitruk.
Tom Dixon presented the Social Studies award to Rilee Vogt-Owen and Colton Siewell.
Ashley Pearson presented the English award to BellahRose Hart and Colton Siewell.
Jeana Kennon presented the Math award to Madison Flannery and Lyvia Erenfeld.
Kathleen Augsburger presented the Math award to Jack Sisco.
Sue Buckley presente the Algebra 1 award to Olivia Thompson, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff and Sean Ells.
Megan Kalina presented the Technology award to Daniel Greer and Jarred Perez.
Jordan Sammons presented the Physical Education award to Sean Ells, Zack Robertson, Olivia Thompson and Elizabeth Stice.
Kelly Hambly presented the Art award to Danielle Rock and Sophia Christensen. With a special tribute to Katelyn Senn and Joslynn Gallagher for their creativity in making a new Welcome Sign for Harbor Lights Middle School.
Kathy Siemer presented the Accelerated Reader award to Jessie Morones and Sam Weaver.
Band director Dave Weston presented the Band award to Katelyn Senn, Makiah Vierck, Benjamin Brown and Logan France.
Choir director Holly Sylvester presented the Choir award to Danielle Rock, Ava Nelson, Bryan Weborg and Jarred Perez.
Dustin Clark presented the perfect attendance award to Danielle Rock, Rachel Eickhoff and BellahRose Hart.
Megan Stallard presented the President’s Award for Educational Achievement to Jack Sisco.
Dustin Clark then presented the President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence. In order to qualify for this award, students must earn a minimum cumulative 3.50 grade point average during fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades (through the fall semester) and must meet or exceed all benchmarks on the Oregon State Assessment. The U.S. Department of Education sets these standards. Outstanding Academic Excellence Award recipients were: Sean Ells, Madison Flannery, BellahRose Hart, Parker Lang, Cassie Kennon, Shelby Panter, Zack Robertson, Makiah Vierck, Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Lyvia Erenfeld, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn, Olivia Thompson, and Elizabeth Stice.
The Principal’s Outstanding Scholar Award was presented to Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Lyvia Erenfeld, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn, Elizabeth Stice and Olivia Thompson. With special recognition to Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Lyvia Erenfeld, Katelyn Senn and Olivia Thompson for maintaining a 4.0 their entire HLMS career.
Holly Sylvester, Kathleen Augsburger and Jordan Sammons announced the final roll call.
The following students are members of the eighth grade class of 2020.
James Allen, Jaidyn Blackard, Alexis Boston, Lillian Bowman, Benjamin Brown, Carter Brown, Kari Cameron, Sophia Christensen, Alexa Crum, Nathan Daigre, Zoie DiBartolomeo, Nyah Dimitruk, Jenna Dowell, Rachel Eickhoff, Sean Ells, Lyvia Erenfeld, Madison Flannery, Logan France, Stealth Franklin, Eli Freitag, Harley Frye, Abigail Gaittan, Joslynn Gallagher, Daniel Greer, James Griffin, Timmy Harris, BellahRose Hart, Holly Helms, Kalli Hiebing, Myah Hisel, Makayla Holle, Aja Holt, Cassie Kennon, Parker Lang, Kendal Leach, Marissa McGagin, Jessica Morones, Ava Nelson, Shelby Panter, Savannah Parry, Shalynn Patterson-Gray, Jarred Perez, Deserae Reiland, Zack Robertson, Danielle Rock, Raistlin Schippert, Draven Schlesner, Katelyn Senn, Colton Siewell, Jack Sisco, Lillian Smith, Mattew Stack, Elizabeth Stice, Olivia Thompson, Makiah Vierck, Rille Vogt-Owen, Samuel Weaver, Bryan Weborg and Brandon Wilson.
A special farewell video from the staff was played after the recognition video along with a unique slideshow honoring each individual student.
