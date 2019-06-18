BANDON - Harbor Lights Middle School eighth grade students were recognized with awards and honors at the annual Eighth Grade Recognition Program held June 12 in the Harbor Lights Middle School Gymnasium.
Superintendent and HLMS Principal Doug Ardiana introduced high school administration, faculty, and board members.
The eighth grade teachers presented academic awards:
Nicole Kraynik presented the science award to Daniel Cabrera, Kenny McMillen, Ellrya Knight and Madeline Miller.
Tom Dixon presented the history award to Aspen Stangle and Conner Devine.
Ashley Pearson presented the English award to Abigail Weston, Hallie Minkler, Dylan Kamph and Damian Avalos.
Jeana Kennon presented the mathematics award to Kate Devine, Alissa Reager, Hallie Minkler, Abigail Weston, and Daniel Cabrera.
Megan Kalina presented the technology award to Falcon Ellsworth and Kate Devine.
Ardiana presented the perfect attendance award to Daniel Cabrera.
Trish Freitag presented the accelerated reader award to Kylie Dornath, Kenny McMillen and Abigail Weston.
Jordan Sammons presented the physical education awards to Danielle McLain and William Panagakis.
Band director Dave Weston presented band awards to Emerson Toole-Jackson and Danielle McLain.
Choir director Holly Sylvester presented choir awards to Daniel Cabrera and Emma Killough.
Ardiana then presented the President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence. In order to qualify for this award, students must earn a minimum cumulative 3.50 grade point average during fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades (through the fall semester) and must meet or exceed all benchmarks on the Oregon State Assessment. The U.S. Department of Education sets these standards.
Outstanding Academic Excellence Award recipients were Kaydence Augsburger, Kylie Barker, Owen Brown, Daniel Cabrera, Kate Devine, Kylie Dornath, Rhiannon Green, Ellrya Knight, Danielle McLain, Kenny McMillen, Madeline Miller, Hallie Minkler, Alissa Reager, Aspen Stangle and Abigail Weston.
The Principal’s Outstanding Scholar Award was presented to Kylie Barker, Owen Brown, Daniel Cabrera, Kylie Dornath, Rhiannon Green, Ellrya Knight, Danielle McLain, Hallie Minkler, and Abigail Weston for earning a 4.0 grade point average in each grading period this school year. With special recognition to Daniel Cabrera for maintaining a 4.0 his entire HLMS career.
Tom Dixon, Megan Stallard and Ashley Pearson announced final roll call, while Principal Ardiana presented recognition certificates to the eighth grade students.
The following students are members of the eighth grade class of 2018:
Mark Amanya, Kaydence Augsburger, Damian Avalos, Kelyn Bealey, Kylie Barker, Owen Brown, Daniel Cabrera, Patton Clark, Kiana Collins, James Curran, Conner Devine, Kate Devine, Kylie Dornath, Damien Duenas, Falcon Ellsworth, Summer Erdmann, Ukiah Geoffrion, Rhiannon Green, Xander Hall, Harold Hammons, Kaidence Hanks, Aaliyah Hennick, Jakob Himmelrick, Corbin Hirshman, Andrew John, Alben Johnson, Dylan Kamph, Jacob Kappa, Emma Killough, Ellrya Knight, Marissa Lee, Caiden Looney, Danielle McLain, Kenny McMillen, Madeline Miller, Maycee Miller, Hallie Minkler, Kaiden Neimoyer, William Panagakis, Diamond Perkins, Alissa Reager, Kenneth Ryther, Kaitlyn Sapp, Kristyne Sibley, Aspen Stangle, Jennie Sutterfield, Alexa Tackaberry, Shada Tenney, Emerson Toole-Jackson, Skyliana Towns, Jonathan Trisdale, Abigail Weston, Hayden White, Colin Whitney and Elyse Wright.
A dance party at The Barn, sponsored by eighth grade parents, followed the recognition program.