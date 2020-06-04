BANDON — Harbor Lights Middle School invites the public to join them in congratulating the 37 students who earned and maintained a 4.0 grade point average at HLMS.
"It goes without saying, but is certainly important to highlight the efforts and dedication it takes to achieve this outstanding academic feat," said HLMS Principal Dustin Clark. "Well done!"
Fifth grade
Noah Brown, Addison Curry, Caelynne Sky Knight, Olivia Kraynik, Sebastian Newby, Rylen LaPlante, Conner Peters, Sevren Quinn, Amy Richmond, Gracie Searle and Addison Stallard
Sixth grade
Safaa Dimitruk, Tyler Eickhoff, Caitlyn Michalek, Marley Petrey, Cody Robison, Mariah Rodgers, Bridger Schwenninger, Tyler Senn, Hayden Thompson and Reggie Turner
Seventh grade
Felicia McMillen, Nena Minkler, Madeleine Pahls, Katelyn Paxton, Mya Paxton, Peyton Simonds, Maya Tulles and Jacob Weston
Eighth grade
Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Lyvia Erenfeld, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn, Elizabeth Stice and Olivia Thompson
