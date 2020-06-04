Harbor Lights Middle School

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

BANDON — Harbor Lights Middle School invites the public to join them in congratulating the 37 students who earned and maintained a 4.0 grade point average at HLMS.

"It goes without saying, but is certainly important to highlight the efforts and dedication it takes to achieve this outstanding academic feat," said HLMS Principal Dustin Clark. "Well done!"

Fifth grade

Noah Brown, Addison Curry, Caelynne Sky Knight, Olivia Kraynik, Sebastian Newby, Rylen LaPlante, Conner Peters, Sevren Quinn, Amy Richmond, Gracie Searle and Addison Stallard

Sixth grade

Safaa Dimitruk, Tyler Eickhoff, Caitlyn Michalek, Marley Petrey, Cody Robison, Mariah Rodgers, Bridger Schwenninger, Tyler Senn, Hayden Thompson and Reggie Turner

Seventh grade

Felicia McMillen, Nena Minkler, Madeleine Pahls, Katelyn Paxton, Mya Paxton, Peyton Simonds, Maya Tulles and Jacob Weston

Eighth grade

Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Lyvia Erenfeld, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn, Elizabeth Stice and Olivia Thompson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments