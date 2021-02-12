COQUILLE – Motorists traveling Oregon Highway 42 (the Coos Bay-Roseburg Highway) should expect lane closures in the Coquille area as construction begins on a new highway project this week.
The first phase of the project will focus on leveling the one-mile section of Highway 42 between West Central Boulevard and Oregon 42S (Bandon-Coquille Highway).
The four travel lanes in this area have settled over the past few decades, resulting in an uneven road surface. Construction to level the highway will limit this area to a single lane in each direction from February to May.
Prime contractor Knife River Materials will also upgrade ADA sidewalk ramps, replace a culvert and pave more than five miles of Highway 42 between Cedar Point Road and Finley Loop (milepost 9.7-15.2).
All work on the $6.47 million project is scheduled for completion in summer 2022.
