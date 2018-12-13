* Winds: South turning southwest 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph near Cape Blanco.
* Timing: Friday morning until Friday afternoon. Winds may start weakening as early as noon Friday.
* Locations include: U.S. Highway 101 from near Pistol River to Reedsport. Exposed locations such as capes, bluffs, and headlands are most likely to see strong winds. Populated areas such as North Bend may see less wind.
* Impacts: Strong winds may make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose items may be blown about. Property or tree damage is possible.
Precautionary/preparedness actions: A high wind watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
Surf advisory
* Waves and surf: A powerful northwest swell will create breakers up to 23 feet.
* Timing: Northwest swell is expected to peak in height Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Dangerous high surf is the primary threat, and sneaker waves will be possible any time.
* Locations: All beach areas will be impacted by these large, powerful waves.
* Impacts: Sneaker waves can cause sudden rushes of water over areas not previously washed by waves. Hazardous surf will cause waves to run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks. They can also easily move large logs and other beach debris. Bar crossings and the surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and breaking waves.
Precautionary/preparedness actions: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.
* View the hazard area for both the wind and surf advisories in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD