SOUTH COAST - A high wind warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Medford. This is the third high wind warning in the past week.
Another front will bring strong winds this evening into Tuesday. Another frontal system will bring moderate to strong winds to the coast this evening, the Shasta Valley tonight and some areas east of the Cascades late Tuesday morning.
The high wind warning remains in effect from 4 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition, the high surf advisory remains in effect.
Wind warning:
* Winds: South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to as high as 80 mph.
* Timing: Late this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The strongest winds are expected to occur tonight through early Tuesday afternoon.
* Locations include: The southwest Oregon coast from Reedsport southward to Brookings, including Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford and Gold Beach. Portions of U.S. Highway 101 will be affected.
* Impacts: Strong winds will make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose items will be blown about. Property and tree damage is possible, and power lines could be affected.
Surf advisory:
* A powerful swell will continue to produce average breaking wave heights of 28 to 32 feet through Monday night. Surf will lower briefly Tuesday, but another large swell will push surf back near 30 feet on Wednesday.
* Timing: The highest surf is occurring now and will continue through Monday night. Surf lowers Tuesday but builds again Wednesday.
* Locations: All beach areas will be impacted by these large, powerful waves.
* Impacts: Sneaker waves can cause sudden rushes of water over areas not previously washed by waves. Hazardous surf will cause waves to run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks. They can also easily move large logs and other beach debris. Bar crossings and the surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and breaking waves.
Precautionary/preparedness actions: A high surf warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD