SOUTH COAST - The National Weather Service in Medford has replaced the high wind watch with a high wind warning, which is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
* Winds - South 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph are possible, highest at the headlands.
* Timing - Peak wind gusts are expected tonight into early Tuesday morning.
* Locations include - Beaches and exposed areas from Pistol River northward to Cape Arago, including portions of U.S. Highway 101.
* Impacts - Travel may be difficult or hazardous, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects or materials could get blown about. Tree damage and power outages are possible.
Precautionary/preparedness actions: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Travel will be impacted, especially for high profile vehicles.
The NWS has also issued a high surf advisory, which is in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
* Waves and Surf - A combination of two wave sets will create conditions favorable for sneaker waves Monday. This will be followed by large, hazardous surf late Monday night. Breakers will increase to as high as 25 feet.
* Timing - The sneaker wave threat begins in the mid-morning Monday. Hazardous surf will impact all coastal areas beginning late evening Monday and lasting through Wednesday morning.
* Locations - All beach areas will be impacted by these large, powerful waves.
* Impacts - Sneaker waves can cause sudden rushes of water over areas not previously washed by waves. Hazardous surf will cause waves to run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks. They can also easily move large logs and other beach debris. Bar crossings and the surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and breaking waves.
Precautionary/preparedness actions - A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.
* View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD