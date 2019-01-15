SOUTH COAST - The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a high wind warning, which is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
* Winds are expected from the south at 35 to 45 mph, with gusts to 65 mph possible.
* Timing: Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, reaching a peak Thursday afternoon.
* Locations include the southern Oregon coast between Cape Blanco and Brookings, including Port Orford, Nesika Beach, Humbug Mountain, Brookings and especially headlands and exposed portions of Highway 101.
* Impacts...Driving could be hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles. Trees and power lines may be damaged.
A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Travel will be impacted, especially for high profile vehicles.
In addition, a high surf warning has been issued, which is in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.
* Waves and surf: West swell and south wind waves will combine to produce breaking waves of 28 to 31 feet along area beaches.
* Timing: Peaking Thursday morning into Thursday evening. Elevated surf will continue into Friday morning
* Impacts: Bar crossings and the surf zone will be very hazardous due to strong currents and breaking waves. Very large waves will run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks. They can also easily move large logs and other beach debris.
A high surf warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions
* View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD