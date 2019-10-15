{{featured_button_text}}
SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a high surf advisory, which is in effect from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

A long period west to northwest swell is expected to move into the waters with high surf conditions expected by early Thursday morning.

• Waves and surf: Long period west swell of 16 to 18 feet at 16 seconds are expected to produce breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet.

• Timing: Thursday morning into Thursday evening.

• Locations: The southern Oregon coast from Florence to the California state line.

• Impacts: Large breaking waves will sweep over rocks and jetties, creating very hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone. Higher than normal run-up could inundate beaches and low lying shoreline. Beach erosion is possible and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.

View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

