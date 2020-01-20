{{featured_button_text}}
High Surf Advisory

A person stands on a cliff at Shore Acres State Park as a wave crashes over rocks along Cape Arago. The Pacific Ocean put on an impressive display during the Oregon Coast's first high surf warning of the season in December 2019. Waves up to 25-feet tall brought onlookers and photographers to viewpoints along the coast and forced the U.S. Coast Guard to close several bar crossings north of Coos Bay.

 Ed Glazar The World

BANDON — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Large breaking waves of 20-23 feet are expect along the Southern Central and Curry County coasts, near Brookings and farther north.

Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible. Exposed infrastructure may be damaged. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. People are advised to stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. 

View the hazard area map by visiting, https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD; For more weather information, visit https://www.weather.gov/Medford

