BANDON — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Large breaking waves of 20-23 feet are expect along the Southern Central and Curry County coasts, near Brookings and farther north.
Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible. Exposed infrastructure may be damaged. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. People are advised to stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties.
View the hazard area map by visiting, https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD; For more weather information, visit https://www.weather.gov/Medford