BANDON - Hennick's Home Center and Hennick's Furniture will hold their 18th annual Bandon Customer Appreciation Day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30.
There will be complimentary cookies, coffee and hot cider. Adding to the festivities will be a spin-the-wheel game, grand prize drawings and sales going on at both Hennick's Home Center, located at 88296 Highway 42S, and Hennick's Furniture, at 88298 Highway 42S, in Bandon. A LuLaRoe pop-up boutique will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the furniture store.
The Presbyterian Women's annual bake sale will be held from 10 a.m. until gone at the home center store.
Everyone is invited to join in the fun. For more information, call the home center at 541-347-9464 or the furniture store at 541-329-1233.