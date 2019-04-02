Try 3 months for $3
Hennick's Do-it-Best Lumber and Hardware

Do-it-Best Hardware Corporation President and CEO Dan Starr, left, with Mike Hennick Sr., of Hennick's Do-it-Best Lumber and Hardware in Bandon.

 Contributed photo

BANDON - Do-it-Best Hardware Corporation President and CEO, Dan Starr, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, visited with Mike Hennick, Sr., owner, Hennick's Do-it-Best Lumber and Hardware, Bandon and Lakeside, during a visit to the Southern Oregon Coast on March 18.

Accompanying Starr were Jesse Sarenana, Oregon's territory manager; Greg Fuller, Do-it-Best national sales manager; and Jeff Sandy, territory manager for Southern California. The Do-it-Best staff were luncheon guests at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, hosted by Mike Hennick, Sr., Mike Hennick, Jr. and Johauna Hennick.

For 2018 Do-it-Best had 3.7 billion dollars in sales with over 3,800 stores in the US and in 52 countries around the world. A fiscally conservative company with the lowest cost of operation in the hardware industry, it has tremendous potential for growth.

A proud Do-it-Best member, Mike Hennick, Sr. said, "We are not in the 'Hardware Business.' We are in the 'People Business.' Once you understand that, you can't help but be successful."

