BANDON — In a congratulatory letter to longtime Bandon resident Sharon Hennick, Toastmasters International Chief Executive Officer Daniel Rex, wrote, "Distinguished Toastmaster, 'DTM' is the greatest honor that can be earned by a member of Toastmasters International. The DTM award is given only to those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and communication skills and who have used these skills to help others in their self-development efforts.
"Attaining this award was not an easy task. You have completed both the leadership and communication tracks, earning many awards to reach DTM status. These accomplishments have given you a greater perspective of the value of being a good communicator and an effective leader.
"You have assisted your club, district, and community. More than four million people have benefited from our programs since the organization's establishment in 1924. Your accomplishments and continuing contributions are a significant factor in this success.
"I am delighted to recognize you as a Distinguished Toastmaster. Your outstanding achievement will serve as an inspiration to all Toastmasters. Enclosed is an exquisite plaque in honor of your achievement," Rex concluded.
Hennick was thrilled to receive the plaque.
"Toastmasters is a wonderful organization," Hennick said. "Speaking, listening, thinking and leadership skills are enhanced at each member's own pace. Best of all, I have made deep friendships with my Toastmaster colleagues."
"I highly recommend Toastmasters," she added. "If you would like more information, please call me at 541-297-5555."
