BANDON — Leading Adventures For Fosterkids organization is planning its third annual trip to Diamond Lake for approximately 40 local kids, currently in foster care, to enjoy a weekend of tubing, ice fishing and other snow activities. This year's snow trip is scheduled for the last weekend in January.
Donations of new and gently-used winter clothing for children and youth ages 8-14 to stay warm in while enjoying the snow.
In addition to the annual Diamond Lake trip, LAFF also sponsors summer trips. In 2016 chaperones accompanied approximately 25 youth to San Francisco. Trip highlights included Six Flags Amusement Park, a professional baseball game, and a visit to downtown San Francisco. In 2017 LAFF sponsored a Seattle trip for kids to explore the Space Needle, take an Underground tour, to watch a professional baseball game, and to visit a water park. The 2018 youth got to visit San Francisco and the trip included a visit to Six Flags, the Jelly Belly factory and Alcatraz. LAFF board members are currently planning another trip, set for August 2019.
To make a donation, please contact Jami at (541) 404-0757 or drop snow trip clothing items such as boots, socks, hats, gloves and jackets off at Freedom Graphics, 240 US Highway 101 in Bandon.
LAFF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is local and committed to providing area children in foster care with cultural and travel opportunities.