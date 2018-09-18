BANDON - The Bandon Chapter of Health Care for All Oregon will present the Richard Master film series in the Sprague Room at the Bandon Public Library on alternate Sundays, from 2 to 4 p.m., on Sept. 30, Oct. 14, and Oct. 28. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
Richard Master is the owner and CEO of MCS Industries. Founded in 1980, it is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania. MCS is the nation’s premier supplier of tabletop, wall and poster frames, mirrors, wall decor, art-print products, photo albums and scrapbooks.
Master’s epiphany came on a trip to Santiago, Chile to meet the family of his son’s fiancé. They went to a pharmacy and bought the son’s usual brand of inhaler (for his asthma) which cost $15. Back home in Easton, PA, the same inhaler cost between $120 and $140. Then Master bought his blood pressure medicine, which cost $4. It was $40 in the U.S. That was the moment that Master turned to his family and said, “We have to do something about this.”
What he did was create this film series that takes an in-depth look into how the U.S.'s dysfunctional health care system is damaging the economy, suffocating our businesses, discouraging physicians, and negatively impacting the nation’s health, while remaining unaffordable for a third of our citizens.
Sept. 30: "Fix It - Healthcare at The Tipping Point: (58 min.) This film was two years in the making, with more than 40 voices advocating fo reform, including: activists, health policy experts, economists, physicians nurses, patients, business and labor leaders.
Oct. 14: "Big Pharma - Market Failure" (51 min.) This documentary answers key questions: How much do pharmaceutical companies really spend on research and development of truly innovative drugs? Do “free market” principles impact on drug prices and help control cost? Do the normal rules of business apply to the pharma industry? How do TV ads impact consumers and doctors? It is a compelling drama that reveals the truth of pharma’s cost and what we can do about it.
Oct 28: "Big Money Agenda - Democracy on the Brink" (45 min.) The movie explores why Americans are sicker than they should be, poorer than they ought to be, and less safe than they deserve to be. This documentary explores the effects of money in politics, dark money, and the revolving door, and offers common sense solutions that will get our democracy back on track.
The chair of the Bandon Chapter of HCAO, Dr. Gail McClave, will facilitate the questions and discussion period during the second hour of all three showings.