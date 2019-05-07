{{featured_button_text}}
HLMS Students of the Month

The following Harbor Lights Middle School students were recognized in April for being accountable for their behavior and actions. Back row from left: Shelby Panter (7th), Kaitlyn Sapp (8th), Damian Avalos (8th), Makiah Vierck (7th) and Sloane Gaughn (6th); front row from left: Kaydence Augsburger (8th), Marissa McGagin (7th), Maya Tulles (6th), Oliver Girard (5th) and Wyatt Nelson (5th).

 Contributed photo
