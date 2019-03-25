Try 3 months for $3
HLMS Students of the Month for February
Contributed photo

Harbor Lights Middle School students were honored in February as the staff recognized students displaying HONESTY. Students honored include, back row from left: Alben Johnson (8th), Danielle Rock (7th), Summer Erdmann (8th), Rachel Eickhoff (7th), Holly Helms (7th) and Owen Brown (8th); front row from left: Tyler Senn (5th), Safaa Dimitruk (5th), Mikeal Sisco (6th) and Alea O'Neill (6th).

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bandon Western World Editor