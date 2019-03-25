Harbor Lights Middle School students were honored in February as the staff recognized students displaying HONESTY. Students honored include, back row from left: Alben Johnson (8th), Danielle Rock (7th), Summer Erdmann (8th), Rachel Eickhoff (7th), Holly Helms (7th) and Owen Brown (8th); front row from left: Tyler Senn (5th), Safaa Dimitruk (5th), Mikeal Sisco (6th) and Alea O'Neill (6th).
Harbor Lights Middle School Students of the Month for February
- Amy Moss-Strong
- Updated
Tags
Amy Moss-Strong
Bandon Western World Editor
Get email notifications on Amy Moss-Strong daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Amy Moss-Strong posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault