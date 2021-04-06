BANDON ─ Harbor Lights Middle School principal has resigned.
According to a press release from the Bandon School District, former middle school principal Dustin Clark resigned for “personal and professional reasons.”
District Superintendent Doug Ardiana was not able to expand on the circumstances surrounding the resignation, but stated it was official as of Friday, March 26.
“I, as superintendent, will be taking on the principal duties for the remainder of the school year,” Ardiana said.
Becky Armistead, Ocean Crest Elementary principal, is moving up to become the new principal at Harbor Lights Middle School on July 1, Ardiana said.
“We are hiring Courtney Wehner (as) our elementary school principal,” Ardiana said.
Wehner is currently a teacher in the district but will officially become the new elementary principal on July 1.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time of change,” the release said.
