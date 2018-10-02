BANDON — At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, ammunition was found outside the front door of Harbor Lights Middle School in the breezeway area.
As a result, Harbor Lights was placed on lockdown and searched. According to the Bandon Police Department, no weapons were found and the lockdown was a precautionary measure. There were no other signs of a threat, other than the ammunition being found.
The lockdown lasted until about 10 a.m., according to Bandon Schools Superintendent Doug Ardiana. Bandon High School also went into lockdown as a training and precautionary measure, though it was not mandated to do so by Ardiana.
"We searched all lockers, backpacks and the building to ensure there were no firearms or weapons on the campus," Ardiana said. "I'm pleased to say we didn't find anything that would endanger the students and our students did a great job working with us to ensure school safety."
Bandon Police Department and the Bandon School District take any type of possible threat serious no matter how small. This is why the decision was made to lockdown and search the school, police said.
For more information, contact Bandon Police at 541-347-2241 or the Bandon School District at 541-347-4411.