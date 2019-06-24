Harbor Lights Middle School Principal Doug Ardiana announces the names of students who have earned a place on the school's 2018-2019 honor roll for second semester.
Fifth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 gpa): Georgie Brown, Brooklin Butts, Safaa Dimitruk, Tyler Eickhoff, Hailey Felton, Jazmyn Gwenn-Llewellyn, Mercedes Martin, Kalina McGagin, Shane McGuire, Caitlyn Michalek, Marley Petrey, Holly Ramos, T.J. Rhodes, Cody Robison, Mariah Rodgers, Bridger Schwenninger, Tyler Senn, Rowdy Staatz, Jett Sweet, Paisley Trent and Reggie Turner.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Paulina Acuna Vasquez, Gabrielle Adams, Aidan Brink, Rylee Freitag, Oliver Girard, Alivia Housego, Marlee Jones, Alessandra Lalicata, Logan Parker, Rowan Reed, Sophia Roth, Viktorija Schlitzskus, Josie Thompson, Samantha Tiffee and Matthew Whitney.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Alivia Bramhall, Adrian Gonzalez, Lillianna Gonzalez, Aubrey Huhn, Lillian Iverson, Elliot Jannsen, Keegan Looney, Wyatt Nelson, Juan Sabin, William Sosa and Elijah Vineyard.
Sixth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 gpa): Connor Barker, Madison Chimenti, Eden Converse, Erika Crum, Felicia McMillen, Nena Minkler, Katelyn Paxton, Mya Paxton, Peyton Simonds, Mikeal Sisco, Maya Tulles and Jacob Weston.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Cody Johnson, Camden Kappa, Michael Mallory, Alea O’Neill and Kendall White.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Race Berry, Brynn Hindman, Wyatt James, Lola John, Meghyn Korp, Sydni Napier, Destiny Ramos, Madison Sapp and Makenna Vierck.
Seventh grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 gpa): Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Sean Ells, Lyvia Erenfeld, Joslynn Gallagher, Cassie Kennon, Parker Lang, Zack Robertson, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn, Trevor Spanberger and Elizabeth Stice.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Benjamin Brown, Daniel Greer, BellahRose Hart, Kalli Hiebing, Jack Sisco and Makiah Vierck.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Jenna Dowell, Holly Helms, Myah Hisel, Marissa McGagin, Jessica Morones, Ava Nelson and Lillian Smith.
Eighth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 gpa): Kylie Barker, Owen Brown, Daniel Cabrera, Kylie Dornath, Rhiannon Green, Ellrya Knight, Danielle McLain, Kenny McMillen, Madeline Miller, Hallie Minkler, Aspen Stangle and Abigail Weston.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Kaydence Augsburger, James Curran, Connor Devine, Kate Devine, Falcon Ellsworth, Jacob Kappa, Alissa Reager and Colin Whitney.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Damian Avalos, Kiana Collins, Harold Hammons, Andrew John, Dylan Kamph, Kaitlyn Sapp and Jonathan Trisdale.