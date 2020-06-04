BANDON — Harbor Lights Middle School will be holding its annual Eighth Grade Recognition Ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. The ceremony will be recorded and played on the Harbor Lights Middle School Facebook page.
A variety of honors and awards will be presented during the Recognition Ceremony by the Harbor Lights Middle School staff.
The following students are members of the eighth grade class at Harbor Lights Middle School:
James Allen, Jaidyn Blackard, Alexis Boston, Lillian Bowman, Benjamin Brown, Carter Brown, Kari Cameron, Sophia Christensen, Alexa Crum, Nathan Daigre, Zoie DiBartolomeo, Nyah Dimitruk, Jenna Dowell, Rachel Eickhoff, Sean Ells, Lyvia Erenfeld, Madison Flannery, Logan France, Stealth Franklin, Eli Freitag, Harley Frye, Abigail Gaittan, Joslynn Gallagher, Daniel Greer, James Griffin, Timmy Harris, BellahRose Hart, Holly Helms, Kalli Hiebing, Myah Hisel, Makayla Holle, Aja Holt, Cassie Kennon, Parker Lang, Kendal Leach, Marissa McGagin, Jessica Morones, Ava Nelson, Shelby Panter, Savannah Parry, Shalynn Patterson-Gray, Jarred Perez, Deserae Reiland, Zack Robertson, Danielle Rock, Raistlin Schippert, Draven Schlesner, Katelyn Senn, Colton Siewell, Jack Sisco, Lillian Smith, Mattew Stack, Elizabeth Stice, Olivia Thompson, Makiah Vierck, Rille Vogt-Owen, Samuel Weaver, Bryan Weborg and Brandon Wilson.
"Please help us in honoring this outstanding class of 2020 as they make this important transition to secondary education," said HLMS Principal Dustin Clark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In