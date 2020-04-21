Harbor Lights Middle School Principal Dustin Clark has announced the names of students who have earned a place on the school's 2019-2020 Honor Roll for the third term.
Fifth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average): Noah Brown, Addison Curry, Caelynne Sky Knight, Olivia Kraynik, Sebastian Newby, Rylen Peer, Conner Peters, Sevren Quinn, Amy Richmond, Gracie Searle, Addison Stallard and Eli Vineyard.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Jayden Allard, Ethan Bird-Doss, Bradley Cook, Dominique DiBartolomeo, Jolee Hindman, MaKenna Holle, Shasta Johnson, River Lewis, Demetra Panagakis, Seva Peper, Chance Poli, Ayden Rowe, Kendall Siewell, Huckleberry Spence, Aidan Wallace and Maryssa Washburn.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Cameron Barker, Kady Boston, Skyler Colgrove, Cooper Crabtree, Scott John, Brannan Jones, Logan Martin-Huhn, Jim Milhoan, Jordyn Oliver-Llewellyn, Jonathan Palacios, Evan Parker, Rachel Pimentel, Kali Reiland and Chloe Wilson.
Sixth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 gpa): Safaa Dimitruk, Tyler Eickhoff, Kalina McGagin, Shane McGuire, Caitlyn Michalek, Marley Petrey, T.J. Rhodes, Cody Robison, Mariah Rodgers, Bridger Schwenninger, Tyler Senn, Hayden Thompson and Reggie Turner.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Georgie Brown, Brooklin Butts, Hailey Felton, Rylee Freitag, Lillian Iverson, Marlee Jones, Alessandra Lalicata, Mercedes Martin, Holly Ramos, Sophia Roth, Viktorija Schlitzkus, William Sosa, Rowdy Staatz, Samantha Tiffee and Paisley Trent.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Paulina Acuna-Vasquez, Aidan Brink, Alivia Bramhall, Oliver Girard, Lillianna Gonzalez, Jazmyn Gwynn-Llewellyn, Alivia Housego, Keianna Leetch, Wyatt Nelson, Emma Roper-Cockerham, Rowan Reed, Benito Rodriguez, Logan Parker, Juan Sabin, Tatiana Swartz, Josie Thompson, Milo Thompson and Matthew Whitney.
Seventh grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 gpa): Michael Mallory, Felicia McMillen, Nena Minkler, Madeleine Pahls, Katelyn Paxton, Mya Paxton, Peyton Simonds, Mikeal Sisco, Maya Tulles and Jacob Weston.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Erika Crum, Grant Godwin, Madeline Greenlee, Cody Johnson, Camden Kappa, Alea O’Neill and Makenna Vierck.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Ava Brand, Theodore Cost, Kefrin Clampitt, Brynn Hindman, Wyatt James, Meghyn Korp, Teagan Montgomery, Sydni Napier, Brooklyn Sapp, DeAnna Standfill, Ella Stokes, Kayla Sullivan and Payton Vining.
Eighth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 gpa): Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Lyvia Erenfeld, Myah Hisel, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn, Elizabeth Stice and Olivia Thompson.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Alexis Boston, Jenna Dowell, Sean Ells, Madison Flannery, Joslynn Gallagher, Daniel Greer, Bellah-Rose Hart, Parker Lang, Cassie Kennon, Shelby Panter, Savannah Parry, Zack Robertson, Jack Sisco, Lillian Smith, Matthew Stack, Makiah Vierck and Bryan Weborg.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Benjamin Brown, Carter Brown, Nathan Daigre, Holly Helms, Kalli Hiebing, Kendal Leach, Marissa McGagin, Ava Nelson, Shalynn Patterson-Gray, Jarred Perez and Draven Schlesner.
