Harbor Lights Middle School Principal Doug Ardiana has announce the names of students who have earned a place on the school's 2018-2019 Honor Roll for the third nine-week grading period.
Fifth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average): Georgie Brown, Jayden Churchwell, Safaa Dimitruk, Tyler Eickhoff, Hailey Felton, Mercedes Martin, Shane McGuire, Caitlyn Michalek, Logan Parker, Marley Petrey, Holly Ramos, Rowan Reed, T.J. Rhodes, Cody Robison, Bridger Schwenninger, Tyler Senn, Rowdy Staatz, Jett Sweet, Paisley Trent and Reggie Turner.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Gabrielle Adams, Paulina Acuna-Vasquez, Brooklin Butts, Rylee Jo Freitag, Oliver Girard, Jazmyn Gwynn-Llewellyn, Alivia Housego, Aubrey Huhn, Marlee Jones, Alessandra Lalicata, Keegan Looney, Kalina McGagin, Mariah Rodgers, Sophia Roth, Viktorija Schlitzkus, Samantha Tiffee and Josie Thompson.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Alivia Bramhall, Sean Crawley, Adrian Gonzalez, Lillianna Gonzalez, Marlee Harris, Lillian Iverson, Elliot Jannsen, Johnathan Killough, Wyatt Nelson, Juan Sabin, William Sosa, Elijah Vineyard and Matthew Whitney.
Sixth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average):Connor Barker, Madison Chimenti, Eden Converse, Erika Crum, Sloane Gaughan, Felicia McMillen, Nena Minkler, Alea O’Neill, Katelyn Paxton, Peyton Simonds, Mikeal Sisco, Maya Tulles and Jacob Weston.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Cody Johnson, Camden Kappa, Michael Mallory, Sydni Napier, Mya Paxton, William Pestana, Thomas Shinn, Makenna Vierck and Kendall White.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Brynn Hindman, Wyatt James, Meghyn Korp, Layla Lowder, Lily Maul and Madison Sapp.
Seventh grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average): Benjamin Brown, Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Sean Ells, Lyvia Erenfeld, Joslynn Gallagher, Cassie Kennon, Parker Lang, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn and Elizabeth Stice.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Myah Hisel, Marissa McGagin, Jessica Morones, Zoie DiBartolomeo, Kalli Hiebing, Analise Miller, BellahRose Hart, Shelby Panter, Zack Robertson, Trevor Spanberger and Makiah Vierck.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Madeline Barnes, Jaidyn Blackard, Jenna Dowell, Stealth Franklin, Daniel Greer, Holly Helms, Ava Nelson, Jarred Perez, Gregory Shinn, Colton Siewell, Jack Sisco, Lillian Smith, Brandon Wilson and Kira Winn.
Eighth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average): Kylie Barker, Owen Brown, Daniel Cabrera, Kylie Dornath, Rhiannon Green, Ellrya Knight, Danielle McLain, Kenny McMillen, Madeline Miller, Hallie Minkler, Aspen Stangle and Abigail Weston.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Kaydence Augsburger, Damian Avalos, James Curran, Conner Devine, Kate Devine, Falcon Ellsworth, Andrew John, Jacob Kappa, Emma Killough, Alissa Reager, Jonathan Trisdale and Colin Whitney.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Kiana Collins, Harold Hammons, Kaitlyn Sapp and Elyse Wright.