Harbor Lights Middle School Principal Doug Ardiana has announced the names of students who have earned a place on the school's 2018-2019 Honor Roll for the second nine-week grading period.
Fifth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average): Fara Adio, Georgie Brown, Brooklin Butts, Jayden Churchwell, Safaa Dimitruk, Tyler Eickhoff, Hailey Felton, Mercedes Martin, Shane McGuire, Marley Petrey, Rowan Reed, T.J. Rhodes, Cody Robison, Mariah Rodgers, Bridger Schwenninger, Tyler Senn, Jett Sweet, Samantha Tiffee, Paisley Trent and Reggie Turner.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Gabrielle Adams, Logan Parker, Paulina Acuna-Vasquez, Rylee Jo Freitag, Alivia Housego, Marlee Jones, Viktorija Schlitzkus, Benjamin Brooks, Oliver Girard, Jazmyn Gwynn-Llewellyn, Alessandra Lalicata, Kalina McGagin, Caitlyn Michalek, Holly Ramos, Sophia Roth and Rowdy Staatz.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Sean Crawley, Lillianna Gonzalez, Elijah Vineyard, Alivia Bramhall, Adrian Gonzalez, Aidan Brink, Elliot Jannsen, Juan Sabin, William Sosa, Lillian Iverson, Josie Thompson and Matthew Whitney.
Sixth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average): Connor Barker, Madison Chimenti, Eden Converse, Erika Crum, Felicia McMillen, Nena Minkler, Alea O’Neill, Katelyn Paxton, Peyton Simonds, Mikeal Sisco and Maya Tulles;
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Lola John, Meghyn Korp, William Pestana, Thomas Shinn, Makenna Vierck, Wyatt James, Kendall White, Sloane Gaughan, Cody Johnson, Sydni Napier, Madison Sapp, Camden Kappa, Michael Mallory, Mya Paxton and Jacob Weston.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Wenxi Agustin, Emma Bemetz, Theodore Cost, Carson Hirshman, Teagan Montgomery, Griffin Smith, Race Berry, Cadance Browning, Raina Erdmann, Brynn Hindman, Christopher Kilcoyne, Lily Maul and Destiny Ramos.
Seventh grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average): Alexa Crum, Nyah Dimitruk, Rachel Eickhoff, Sean Ells, Lyvia Erenfeld, Cassie Kennon, Parker Lang, Danielle Rock, Katelyn Senn, Trevor Spanberger and Elizabeth Stice.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Analise Miller, Myah Hisel, Marissa McGagin., Benjamin Brown, BellahRose Hart, Makiah Vierck, Shelby Panter and Zack Roberston.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Holly Helms, Jack Sisco, Lillian Smith, Jaidyn Blackard, Alexis Boston, Stealth Franklin, Jessica Morones, Colton Siewell, Brandon Wilson, Gregory Shinn, Joslynn Gallagher, Zoie DiBartolomeo, Daniel Greer and Kalli Hiebing.
Eighth grade
Grand Honor Roll (4.0 grade point average): Kylie Barker, Owen Brown, Daniel Cabrera, Kylie Dornath, Falcon Ellsworth, Rhiannon Green, Ellrya Knight, Danielle McLain, Hallie Minkler, Aspen Stangle and Abigail Weston.
Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 gpa): Dylan Kamph, Jacob Kappa, James Curran, Kaydence Augsburger, Kiana Collins, Kate Devine, Kenny McMillen, Alissa Reager and Madeline Miller.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 gpa): Damian Avalos, Patton Clark, Ukiah Geoffrion, William Panagakis, Colin Whitney, Harold Hammons, Shada Tenney, Elyse Wright, Jonathan Trisdale, Connor Devine, Kaiden Neimoyer, Marissa Lee, Kaitlyn Sapp and Hayden White.