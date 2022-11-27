Bandon volunteer.jpg

Christine Hall was named Bandon’s volunteer of the month for November during the city council meeting last week.

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Christine Hall was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month for November 2022 at the November 7 meeting of Bandon’s City Council.  Christine was presented the award with a commemorative plaque and a gift certificate contributed by Farm and Sea.

Christine joined the city’s Park and Recreation Commission in 2018 and served through the end of her term in 2022. During most of her term, she served as chairperson of the commission.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments