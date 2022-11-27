Christine Hall was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month for November 2022 at the November 7 meeting of Bandon’s City Council. Christine was presented the award with a commemorative plaque and a gift certificate contributed by Farm and Sea.
Christine joined the city’s Park and Recreation Commission in 2018 and served through the end of her term in 2022. During most of her term, she served as chairperson of the commission.
In that role, Christine was instrumental in applying for and receiving grants to install new playground equipment, develop a new City Park Master Plan, install a new Story Walk program, get a mural painted in City Park and plant shrubs and trees throughout Bandon’s Park system.
In serving on the commission, Christine realized that the city did not have anywhere near the sufficient resources to meet all of the public demand for park and recreation services in the area. As a result, she formed and has led the non-profit Friends of Bandon Parks as a support group to raise funds and organize volunteers in the community for parks and recreation opportunities. That group has raised and obtained funding for new bike racks to be installed on public and private land. It also helped establish a pickleball program, adding an additional recreation opportunity for Bandon’s residents.
Christine’s dedication to the community is immense and her energy to see change unending.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring another one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the October award should be e-mailed to ninerharv2@msn.com or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on November 25th.
