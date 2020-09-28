SALEM — A new Habitat Work Group formed as part of ODFW’s ongoing development of the Rogue-South Coast Multi-Species Conservation and Management Plan (RSP) meets virtually Sept. 29-30. The group will discuss climate change and habitat needs for the RSP which covers steelhead, coho salmon, and cutthroat trout in southwestern Oregon.
The meeting agenda is posted online on the RSP website. ODFW will present the same background information on both days. Discussion of habitat needs will focus on coastal basins (Elk River south to the Winchuck River) on Sept. 29 and on the Rogue basin Sept. 30. Both meetings run 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Stakeholder Teams (representing various interests in the Rogue and South Coast areas) have been meeting with ODFW staff since February to help develop the RSP and are included in the Habitat Work Group. Participants also include representatives of state, federal, and local agencies, tribes, watershed councils, companies and industry associations, and other entities with an interest in habitat in the planning area.
Due to these meetings likely being well-attended and with limitations from the virtual format, ODFW is allowing ample opportunity to submit written comments on what is presented for discussion. Comments on proposed habitat management strategies can be submitted to ODFW.RSP.Comments@state.or.us through Oct. 9.
Members of the public can request a link to participate directly in the meetings by contacting Chris Lorion at chris.m.lorion@state.or.us or watch the meetings livestreamed on YouTube.
ODFW staff hope to complete the first full draft of the plan by the end of the year.
