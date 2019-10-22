CHARLESTON – A "Walk Through Forest Project" about managing forests to reduce fire risk, improve forest health and promote high-quality wildlife habitat will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Join South Slough Reserve stewardship coordinator Alice Yeates and learn about an upcoming forest management project during a short, guided hike around the South Slough visitor center. Meet in the front walkway of the South Slough Reserve visitor center located at 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston.
Reserve a place in this free program at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Questions? Contact Reserve public involvement coordinator Deborah Rudd at Deborah.rudd@state.or.us or 541-888-5558 ext. 158