BANDON — The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s monthly Prostate Cancer support groups will be joined by special guest speaker Stephanie Polizzi, MPH, RDN, CLMP from the Oregon State University Extension office.
Polizzi is a licensed dietician and nutritionist and will be sharing her expertise with the groups. Nutrition plays a key role in many conditions, whether it be in prevention, or the managing of symptoms and outcomes. Prostate cancer is no different.
Anyone battling or who has battled prostate cancer and would like to know more about the role that nutrition plays is welcome to join the group at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at Seabird Chapel, 880 Seabird Drive in Bandon.
For more information contact Sabrina Johnson at 541-329-1881 or sjohnson2@southerncoos.org.