The Greater Bandon Association will celebrate Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement.
The association hopes to inspire generosity as it celebrates 10 years of community building work in Bandon.
“Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world,” said GBA Executive Director Harv Schubothe. “Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1, 2020, and throughout the year.”
Schubothe said the Greater Bandon Association joined Giving Tuesday because “it has found that the residents in its area have continued to demonstrate their willingness to help those in need in their community far more than most towns in Oregon.”
Contributions on Giving Tuesday can be matched on a variety of platforms, such as Facebook.
“Making a contribution on Giving Tuesday can thus have more impact for a non-profit or cause than one made on other days of the year,” Schubothe said. “It is not just about money. People here give in so many other ways, with their time and skills as volunteers, for example, or with contributions of clothing or needed equipment.
Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: To create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
“People demonstrate generosity in many ways on Giving Tuesday,” Schubothe said. “Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to cuases we care about, every act of generosity counts.”
Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
“Giving Tuesday inspires people all over the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day, but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesdsay’s CEO and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
People interested in joining the Greater Bandon Association’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.greaterbandon.org or its Facebook page on Dec. 1.
For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit its website, www.givingtuesday.org, or its Facebook page, (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.
About Greater Bandon Association
The Greater Bandon Association is a catalytic community building organization dedicated to the community and economic vitalization of the greater Bandon area with a focus on preserving and building upon its historical assets and culture.
“Our approach to revitalization is a commitment to creating a place of shared prosperity, equal access to opportunity and inclusive engagement,” Schubothe said. “We wish to develop and implement community-based strategies to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for quality growth and development.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In