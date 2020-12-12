BANDON – It’s the holidays and while many events have been canceled, the Greater Bandon Association has planned some fun activities designed for safety and social distancing and encourages everyone to participate.
On Saturday, Dec. 19, load up the kids and motor over to say hi to Santa and Mrs. Claus in a drive-by style greeting from 3-5 p.m. in front of the Bandon Community Center entrance, 1200 11th St. SW.
Drop off a child’s letter to Santa and each one will be answered personally before Christmas (include an address or email in the letter). Santa’s elves will hand out free goodie bags.
Adults and children alike will want to get involved with the next activity: A Winter Wonderland Shoe Box Float Parade. GBA is saddened that the annual Holiday Lights Parade could not occur this year for safety reasons. But the parade must go on!
Make a shoe box float with a Winter Wonderland theme and drop it off with a name and contact information at the Continuum Center, 175 Second St. in Old Town Bandon (across from WinterRiver Books and Bandon Baking Co.)
Shoe box parade entries will be on display through Jan. 10 for everyone to enjoy. Prizes will be awarded for the best shoebox floats.
For shoebox float ideas, click here or do a Google search. Don’t have a shoe box? The Cobbler’s Bench has donated some that can be picked up at the Continuum Center. Be creative and have fun!
While downtown, check out Bandon’s local merchants and what they have to offer for those on your Christmas list. It’s especially important to support our local merchants this holiday season.
And finally, we all agree 2020 has been a bust. We are hopeful that 2021 will be better. Send us your wishes for the New Year and we will post them on the windows of the Port of Bandon’s picnic shelter on the Boardwalk.
You can email them to harv@greaterbandon.org or mail to P.O. Box 161 or post them on Facebook on the Greater Bandon Association page.
The theme is “Wishes for Bandon in 2021.” Please keep wishes appropriate for all audiences and include your first name and age.
GBA will announce when the display is ready to view. Head to Old Town to read the wishes and stroll the Boardwalk, then enjoy take-out food from one of Bandon’s many outstanding restaurants.
The Greater Bandon Association wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season!
For more information, contact GBA president Harv Schubothe at harv@greaterbandon.org or 541-297-2342.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In