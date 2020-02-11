BANDON — Christine Roberts was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month for February at the Feb. 3 Bandon City Council meeting. GBA presents this award to one the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Roberts was presented the award in the form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Bandon Fish Market.
Since Roberts has been with Coastal Harvest food pantry, food distribution to those in need has increased in quality, variety and accessibility. At the same time, monthly membership costs have been lowered. She has offset the cost of providing services by increasing opportunities for those receiving food to be involved as volunteers in office work and program organization.
Last fall, Roberts opened a Thrift and Gift store that has significantly helped the cash flow at this nonprofit agency and enabled it to accomplish the successes described above. Presently, she is developing programs which will specifically benefit the needs of Bandon’s underserved school children. Eventually, she will focus on other populations with needs not addressed at this time.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the March award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Feb. 24.